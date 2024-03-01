SAIT Learnership / Trainee
Market-related salary
Port Elizabeth
Our client is seeking to appoint a SAIT Trainee who is in their final year of studies in a Tax Diploma or Degree with accounting and maths at school level.
Skills, Competencies and Experience
- Coaching skills
- Time-management skills
- Academic /Technical
- Interpersonal skills
- Communications skills
- Professionalism
- Flexibility
- Problem solving skills
- Multi – tasking skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Attention to detail
- Analytical and solution driven
Required Computer Packages
- MicroSoft Office and/or Open Office and/or Lotus
- Excel
- Tax Planner
- GreatSoft
Duties and Responsibilities
- Complete Income Tax returns, based on financial statements generated by the Audit and Bookkeeping Departments
- Complete Income Tax Returns, based on the necessary information obtained from clients, other than those for which financial statements have been prepared for by the Audit and Bookkeeping Department
- Attach all necessary documentary proof to the completed Income Tax returns, so as to terminate unnecessary queries and revised assessments from SARS
- Deal with queries from SARS relating to Income Tax returns completed, at the discretion of the relevant director
Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by 8th of March 2024.
Desired Skills:
- Tax Diploma
- Tax Degree
- Accounting
- Income Tax Returns
- Tax Planner
- GreatSoft
- Lotus