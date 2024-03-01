SAIT Learnership / Trainee

SAIT Learnership / Trainee

Market-related salary

Port Elizabeth

Our client is seeking to appoint a SAIT Trainee who is in their final year of studies in a Tax Diploma or Degree with accounting and maths at school level.

Skills, Competencies and Experience

Coaching skills

Time-management skills

Academic /Technical

Interpersonal skills

Communications skills

Professionalism

Flexibility

Problem solving skills

Multi – tasking skills

Ability to work under pressure

Attention to detail

Analytical and solution driven

Required Computer Packages

MicroSoft Office and/or Open Office and/or Lotus

Excel

Tax Planner

GreatSoft

Duties and Responsibilities

Complete Income Tax returns, based on financial statements generated by the Audit and Bookkeeping Departments

Complete Income Tax Returns, based on the necessary information obtained from clients, other than those for which financial statements have been prepared for by the Audit and Bookkeeping Department

Attach all necessary documentary proof to the completed Income Tax returns, so as to terminate unnecessary queries and revised assessments from SARS

Deal with queries from SARS relating to Income Tax returns completed, at the discretion of the relevant director

Complete Income Tax returns, based on financial statements generated by the Audit and Bookkeeping Departments

Complete Income Tax Returns, based on the necessary information obtained from clients, other than those for which financial statements have been prepared for by the Audit and Bookkeeping Department

Attach all necessary documentary proof to the completed Income Tax returns, so as to terminate unnecessary queries and revised assessments from SARS

Deal with queries from SARS relating to Income Tax returns completed, at the discretion of the relevant director

Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by 8th of March 2024.

Desired Skills:

Tax Diploma

Tax Degree

Accounting

Income Tax Returns

Tax Planner

GreatSoft

Lotus

Learn more/Apply for this position