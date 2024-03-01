SAIT Learnership / Trainee

Mar 1, 2024

SAIT Learnership / Trainee
Market-related salary
Port Elizabeth

Our client is seeking to appoint a SAIT Trainee who is in their final year of studies in a Tax Diploma or Degree with accounting and maths at school level.

Skills, Competencies and Experience

  • Coaching skills
  • Time-management skills
  • Academic /Technical
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Communications skills
  • Professionalism
  • Flexibility
  • Problem solving skills
  • Multi – tasking skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Attention to detail
  • Analytical and solution driven

Required Computer Packages

  • MicroSoft Office and/or Open Office and/or Lotus
  • Excel
  • Tax Planner
  • GreatSoft

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Complete Income Tax returns, based on financial statements generated by the Audit and Bookkeeping Departments
  • Complete Income Tax Returns, based on the necessary information obtained from clients, other than those for which financial statements have been prepared for by the Audit and Bookkeeping Department
  • Attach all necessary documentary proof to the completed Income Tax returns, so as to terminate unnecessary queries and revised assessments from SARS
  • Deal with queries from SARS relating to Income Tax returns completed, at the discretion of the relevant director
Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by 8th of March 2024.

Desired Skills:

  • Tax Diploma
  • Tax Degree
  • Accounting
  • Income Tax Returns
  • Tax Planner
  • GreatSoft
  • Lotus

Learn more/Apply for this position