SAP ABAP Consultant

Our client is looking for a skilled SAP ABAP consultant with a minimum of 5 years of project experience.

If you have a strong background in S/4 HANA, BTP (Business Technology Platform), and SAC/DWC (SAP Analytics Cloud/Data Warehouse Cloud), we want to hear from you.

Join our dynamic team and play a key role in driving innovation and efficiency. This is an exciting opportunity to apply your expertise in a remote setting and make a meaningful impact.

Key Skill(s): S/4 HANA ABAP experience

Essentials/Mandatory: >5 Years project experience

Nice-to-have Skills/Competencies: FIORI, Portals

Core Responsibilities (if no role profile provided): Developing customized solutions based on specifications provided by functional teams, development and unit testing, debugging, supporting transition to production

Details of Project/Environment: S/4 HANA, BTP, SAC/DWC

Desired Skills:

S/4 HANA IMPLEMENTATION

S4 HANA IMPLEMENTATION

S4 HANA

FIORI

BTP

SAC

CLOUD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

