SAP ABAP Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is looking for a skilled SAP ABAP consultant with a minimum of 5 years of project experience.
If you have a strong background in S/4 HANA, BTP (Business Technology Platform), and SAC/DWC (SAP Analytics Cloud/Data Warehouse Cloud), we want to hear from you.
Key Skill(s): S/4 HANA ABAP experience
Essentials/Mandatory: >5 Years project experience
Nice-to-have Skills/Competencies: FIORI, Portals
Core Responsibilities (if no role profile provided): Developing customized solutions based on specifications provided by functional teams, development and unit testing, debugging, supporting transition to production
Details of Project/Environment: S/4 HANA, BTP, SAC/DWC
Desired Skills:
- S/4 HANA IMPLEMENTATION
- S4 HANA IMPLEMENTATION
- S4 HANA
- FIORI
- BTP
- SAC
- CLOUD
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years