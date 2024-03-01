Senior Data Engineer

“Fuel your media dreams with cutting-edge tech! ??

Join our dynamic team as a Data Engineer and revolutionize content delivery. Dive into the world of streaming, analytics, and AI-driven experiences. Elevate your career with us – where innovation meets entertainment!” ???

Requirements:

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Data Engineer

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification

Technology Certifications in Databricks, Azure, Data Engineering and other technologies highly advantageous

Proficiency in SQL, Python and other programming languages commonly used in data engineering.

Experience with data visualization tools such as Paginated reports (SSRS), Power BI, Tableau or QlikView.

Experience in developing solutions in cloud technologies including but not limited to Azure, Databricks, SQL and Data Lake

Experience with distributed computing systems, such as Hadoop and Spark.

Experience in Dimensional Modeling.

Desired Skills:

