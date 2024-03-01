Senior Data Engineer

“Fuel your media dreams with cutting-edge tech! ??
Join our dynamic team as a Data Engineer and revolutionize content delivery. Dive into the world of streaming, analytics, and AI-driven experiences. Elevate your career with us – where innovation meets entertainment!” ???
Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Data Engineer
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification
- Technology Certifications in Databricks, Azure, Data Engineering and other technologies highly advantageous
- Proficiency in SQL, Python and other programming languages commonly used in data engineering.
- Experience with data visualization tools such as Paginated reports (SSRS), Power BI, Tableau or QlikView.
- Experience in developing solutions in cloud technologies including but not limited to Azure, Databricks, SQL and Data Lake
- Experience with distributed computing systems, such as Hadoop and Spark.
- Experience in Dimensional Modeling.
Desired Skills:
- databricks
- data lake
- data engineering
- azure
- hadoop
- spark
- SSRS