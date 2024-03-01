Senior Data Engineer

Mar 1, 2024

“Fuel your media dreams with cutting-edge tech! ??

Join our dynamic team as a Data Engineer and revolutionize content delivery. Dive into the world of streaming, analytics, and AI-driven experiences. Elevate your career with us – where innovation meets entertainment!” ???

Requirements:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Data Engineer
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification
  • Technology Certifications in Databricks, Azure, Data Engineering and other technologies highly advantageous
  • Proficiency in SQL, Python and other programming languages commonly used in data engineering.
  • Experience with data visualization tools such as Paginated reports (SSRS), Power BI, Tableau or QlikView.
  • Experience in developing solutions in cloud technologies including but not limited to Azure, Databricks, SQL and Data Lake
  • Experience with distributed computing systems, such as Hadoop and Spark.
  • Experience in Dimensional Modeling.

Desired Skills:

  • databricks
  • data lake
  • data engineering
  • azure
  • hadoop
  • spark
  • SSRS

