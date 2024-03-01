Senior Project Manager

Our client has a vacant position for a Senior Project/Program Manager to oversee and coordinate multiple related IT projects within an organisation to achieve overarching business goals. This is a pivotal role in aligning various projects with the organisation overall strategy, ensuring effective communication, driving the successful delivery of programs outcomes. Suitable candidate must have Bachelors or Master’s degree in Information Technology, Business Management or related field. Project Management Professional ( PMP) or Programme Management Professional ( PgMP) certification is highly desirable. Extensive 10 yrs experience in IT program management, including leadership of complex programs. Strong strategic thinking, leadership and communication skills. In depth knowledge of program management methodologies and tools. Ability to navigate complex organisational structures and foster collaboration. Suitable candidates

Desired Skills:

Jira

Microsoft Projects

Asana

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

