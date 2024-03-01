Server Administrator /Technical Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

SKILLSET:
- 10 years plus Engineering experience with following components:
- Cloud (Azure and Oracle advantageous)
- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure advantageous
- Server Virtualization (VMWare; Hyper-V, OVM)
- Linux experience essential (all flavours)
- Networking experience
- Firewall experience advantageous
- PAAS and SAAS experience preferable
DELIVERY EXPECTATIONS:
Standard Engineering support of :
- Server Performance Tuning
- Network configuration
- Configure firewall rules
- Server patching
- Cloud environment optimisation
QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s Degree in IT
Desired Skills:
- PAAS
- SAAS