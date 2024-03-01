Server Administrator /Technical Engineer

Mar 1, 2024

SKILLSET:

  • 10 years plus Engineering experience with following components:
  • Cloud (Azure and Oracle advantageous)
  • Oracle Cloud Infrastructure advantageous
  • Server Virtualization (VMWare; Hyper-V, OVM)
  • Linux experience essential (all flavours)
  • Networking experience
  • Firewall experience advantageous
  • PAAS and SAAS experience preferable

DELIVERY EXPECTATIONS:

Standard Engineering support of :

  • Server Performance Tuning
  • Network configuration
  • Configure firewall rules
  • Server patching
  • Cloud environment optimisation

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Bachelor’s Degree in IT

Desired Skills:

  • PAAS
  • SAAS

Learn more/Apply for this position