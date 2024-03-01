Support Engineer Salesforce – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 1, 2024

  • Responsible for the provision of support, managing and resolving all user related incidents, requests, and changes.
  • Identify recurring issues to assist problem management and perform root cause analysis.
  • Implement changes based on investigation outcome and provide input into software design life cycle.
  • Data Management and Analysis.

  • Provide constant technical support to ensure optimal durability and reliability, investigate and resolve technical issues of the applications.

  • Troubleshooting: Investigate and resolve issues related to production systems, including identifying root causes, implementing fixes, and preventing recurrence.

  • Software Development: Design, Develop, and maintain software application that are used in production environment.
  • Continuous Deployment (CI/CD): Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines to automate the build, test, and deployment processes.
  • Monitoring and Performance Optimization: Monitor production systems for performance issues, bottlenecks, and errors. Optimize system performance and scalability as needed.
  • Documentation: Document production environments, configurations, and procedures to ensure clarity and consistency.

MUST have :

3+ Years experience

  • Salesforce

  • Apex

  • Copado DevOps CI/CD Azure
  • SOQL
  • Java

Desired Skills:

  • Saleforce
  • Troubleshooting
  • Production
  • Banking

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position