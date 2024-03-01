Support Engineer Salesforce

- Responsible for the provision of support, managing and resolving all user related incidents, requests, and changes.
- Identify recurring issues to assist problem management and perform root cause analysis.
- Implement changes based on investigation outcome and provide input into software design life cycle.
- Data Management and Analysis.
-
Provide constant technical support to ensure optimal durability and reliability, investigate and resolve technical issues of the applications.
-
Troubleshooting: Investigate and resolve issues related to production systems, including identifying root causes, implementing fixes, and preventing recurrence.
- Software Development: Design, Develop, and maintain software application that are used in production environment.
- Continuous Deployment (CI/CD): Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines to automate the build, test, and deployment processes.
- Monitoring and Performance Optimization: Monitor production systems for performance issues, bottlenecks, and errors. Optimize system performance and scalability as needed.
- Documentation: Document production environments, configurations, and procedures to ensure clarity and consistency.
MUST have :
3+ Years experience
-
Salesforce
-
Apex
- Copado DevOps CI/CD Azure
- SOQL
- Java
Desired Skills:
- Saleforce
- Troubleshooting
- Production
- Banking
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree