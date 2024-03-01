X3 SQL Developers – Gauteng Pretoria

We’re looking for x3 SQL Developers to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, they will have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

What you’ll do:

Development of high-quality database solutions

Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL

Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements

Research required data

Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables

Analyze existing SQL queries for performance improvements

Suggest new queries

Develop procedures and scripts for data migration

Provide timely scheduled management reporting

Investigate exceptions with regard to asset movements

Your expertise:

In-depth knowledge of T-SQL including complex SQL queries (ex: using various joins and sub-queries) and best practices

Assisting in database design and technical specifications

Monitoring SQL performance issues and efficiency (Dead lock tracing etc.)

Creating and optimising complex SQL queries for data extraction

Developing and maintaining interfaces between Symplexity and other systems.

Ability to understand complex technical and logical concepts.

Strong quantitative, analytical, problem solving, organizational, communication and interpersonal skills are required.

Familiarity with RDBMS principles, database design and normalization

Experience with complex query design, stored procedures, views and functions

Understanding of index design and T-SQL performance tuning techniques

Following skills are a plus:

Crystal 8.5, 10 or 11 knowledge

MS Reporting services

BI, SSIS and Cubes knowledge

General payroll and mining industry knowledge

VB, ASP .NET, C#, Javascript experience

Qualifications:

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Pretoria

Work environment: Open Plan Office. Hybrid working environment

Travel: Travelling might be required

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

