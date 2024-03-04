AFSUG GM promoted to CEO

Amanda Gibbs has been promoted to the position of CEO of the African SAP User Group (AFSUG), effective from 1 March 2024.

In this key role, she will work closely with the AFSUG board’s core leadership team and the board of directors to further advance the strategic goals of AFSUG.

Gibbs joined AFSUG as GM in January 2020 and, with her robust marketing background, fostered connections and collaboration among SAP customers and partners. She has grown the user group membership by 28% and contributed to the SAP User Group Executive Network (SUGEN), through open dialogue and knowledge sharing.

With expertise in new business development and customer relationship management, Gibbs’ mission is to advance excellence and innovation for African and global SAP Users.

Duke Mathebula, chairman of the board, comments: “Over the past four years, Amanda has played a key role in rebranding AFSUG and boosting its membership base, together with her valued contributions at SUGEN. Her leadership capability and proven experience within the SAP community will help us further expand our reach and create value for the African SAP community. With Amanda at the helm, I am confident that AFSUG will continue to thrive and evolve.”

Louise Steenekamp, AFSUG vice-chair says: “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Amanda Gibbs as the new CEO of AFSUG. Amanda brings a unique blend of expertise, dynamism, and a profoundly positive energy that aligns perfectly with our mission and values.

“With a strong background in marketing and brand building, coupled with a deep commitment to community development, she embodies the professionalism and zeal we hold in high regard.

“We are confident that under Amanda’s leadership, AFSUG will soar to new heights, making an even more significant impact in our community. Adding to her previous AFSUG and SUGEN experience, we look forward to the fresh perspectives and visionary leadership Amanda will bring to our team.”

Gibbs comments: “At my core, I believe in collaboration and teamwork as this is essential to shared success, but specifically growth within the African SAP User Group. My appointment as CEO is an enormous privilege and my core priorities will be focused on networking and knowledge sharing with SAP professionals, not only in South Africa but globally, shaping the future of AFSUG and the broader community.”