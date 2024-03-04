Join Our Dynamic Team as Agile Master Maestro!
Are you ready to rev up your career in the fast-paced world of automotive sales?
Do you thrive on orchestrating projects to perfection, all while cruising through challenges with finesse? Look no further!
We’re seeking a top-notch Agile Master Maestro to join our vibrant team and drive success to new heights.
What You’ll Need:
- Skills and experience in all facets of Agile coaching (setup, roles, ceremonies, artefacts, estimations, etc.).
- Methodical skills and experience in coaching teams in Agile adoption as Agile Coach or as a Scrum / Agile Master.
- Experience in IT environments (entire SDLC) done in Agile methodology.
- Advanced experience and knowledge of all MS Office Tools, JIRA & Confluence (setting up Confluence spaces, JIRA SCRUM / Kanban boards, reporting, etc.).
Experience Required:
- Min. 6 years as Scrum Master / Agile Coach in an IT / SDLC context.
- Min. 2 years JIRA & Confluence at advanced proficiency level.
Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button!!!!
Desired Skills:
- sdlc
- jira
- agile