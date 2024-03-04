Agile Master

Agile Master

Are you ready to rev up your career in the fast-paced world of automotive sales?

Do you thrive on orchestrating projects to perfection, all while cruising through challenges with finesse? Look no further!

We’re seeking a top-notch Agile Master Maestro to join our vibrant team and drive success to new heights.

What You’ll Need:

Skills and experience in all facets of Agile coaching (setup, roles, ceremonies, artefacts, estimations, etc.).

Methodical skills and experience in coaching teams in Agile adoption as Agile Coach or as a Scrum / Agile Master.

Experience in IT environments (entire SDLC) done in Agile methodology.

Advanced experience and knowledge of all MS Office Tools, JIRA & Confluence (setting up Confluence spaces, JIRA SCRUM / Kanban boards, reporting, etc.).

Experience Required:

Min. 6 years as Scrum Master / Agile Coach in an IT / SDLC context.

Min. 2 years JIRA & Confluence at advanced proficiency level.











