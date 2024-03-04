Backend Developer (Entry) 1621 – Gauteng Centurion

Large, international Automotive client actively looking for highly competent Backend Developer (Entry)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Java: Java Programming knowledge with Maven as a build tool

Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL

Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit

Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images

Version Control: Knowledge in using git

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Back End: Quarkus Framework Experience, API design

Infrastructure: Having worked with an Infrastructure-as-Code framework like Terraform

Cloud: Having worked with Cloud technologies on AWS or Azure

CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions/Gitlab, etc

Front End: Angular framework, HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar

Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

Familiar with UX and using Figma.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Relevant IT Degree

· 2 Years plus in a Junior to Mid role, more than 3 year plus total experience required.

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

We are looking for a Backend Developer to join the team to deliver a streamlined user experience, with opportunities to work on the frontend code base as well as the full stack.

Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

Maintain and develop, deploy and operate backend and frontend cross platform applications based on Java and Angular Frameworks.

Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives

Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation

Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

Desired Skills:

junior java developer

backend developer

backend developer entry

