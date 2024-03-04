We are seeking a talented and motivated BI Developer to join our dynamic team. As a BI Developer, you will play a key role in the design, development, and maintenance of our business intelligence solutions. If you have a passion for data, analytics, and business intelligence, along with strong technical skills, we encourage you to apply.
What you’ll do:
- Looking for a Power BI developer who will be responsible for the development and administration of BI tools along with complete knowledge of the BI system.
- Understand business requirements of BI context and design a data model to transform raw data into meaningful insights.
- Use Power BI to create dashboards and interactive visual reports.
- Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) that have clear goals and consistently monitor them.
- Analyze data and present it.
- Convert business requirements into technical specifications and implement them through reports that support decision-making.
- Establish relationships between data and develop tabular and multi-multidimensional data models.
- Charts and data documents to explain algorithms, parameters, models, and relationships.
- Design, Development, Testing, providing Power BI scripts, and performing detailed analysis.
- Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI.
- Analyzing the current ETL process, defining and designing new systems.
- Data warehouse development and working with SSAS, SSIS, and SSRS.
- Redefining changes to improve existing business intelligence systems and designing technically/ strategically.
- Creating customized diagrams and user-defined calculations as needed.
- Design, develop, and deploy business intelligence solutions with SQL queries for best results, filters, and graphs to better understand your data at all levels for performance improvements and suggestions.
- Collaborate with users and team members at various levels for suggestions and improvement.
Your Expertise:
- Minimum of 5 years of Microsoft Bl Development Experience.
- Technical skills required:
- Microsoft Bl Stack pencil SQL, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS)
- SQL Server 2012 upwards
- Exposure to PowerBI
- Visual Studio
- Data Warehousing exp (KIMBALL methodology)
- ADF
Qualifications Required:
- Azure Developer Associate
- MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)
- Business Intelligence Development (Warehouse/ETL / Power Bl);
Azure DevOps:
- Spatial / ArchGIS Platform
- Master Data Services
- SharePoint Online
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent position
- Location: Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery