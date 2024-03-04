Business Analyst: Automotive Ecommerce Dealer Systems(Advanced) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client in IT is looking for a Business analyst, if you meet the below requirement please send us your CV.
- Understanding Business Objectives (Commercial Skills)
- Analytical and Critical Thinking
- Communication and Interpersonal Skills
- Cost-Benefit Analysis & Decision-Making Skills
- Collaboration and Teamwork
- Adaptability
- Project Management Experience
- Retailer (Dealer) Experience (especially Automotive)
- Ability to Engage with External Supplier
- Ability to Align Decisions
- Solid Organisational Ability
- Detail-oriented
- Excellent Time Management
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet strict deadlines.
Ability to understand and document processes in [URL Removed] ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Excellent PowerPoint, Writing Skills, Agile Working
- Experience, Ability to manage a Jira board & tickets
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Graduate degree, 3- 5 years working as a Business Analyst or as a Project Manager, Software Delivery Experience, Retailer Journey Experience Beneficial, Automotive sales experience highly advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Automotive Analyst
- Ecommerce business analyst