Business Analyst: Automotive Ecommerce Dealer Systems(Advanced) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client in IT is looking for a Business analyst, if you meet the below requirement please send us your CV.

Understanding Business Objectives (Commercial Skills)

Analytical and Critical Thinking

Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Cost-Benefit Analysis & Decision-Making Skills

Collaboration and Teamwork

Adaptability

Project Management Experience

Retailer (Dealer) Experience (especially Automotive)

Ability to Engage with External Supplier

Ability to Align Decisions

Solid Organisational Ability

Detail-oriented

Excellent Time Management

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet strict deadlines.

Ability to understand and document processes in [URL Removed] ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent PowerPoint, Writing Skills, Agile Working

Experience, Ability to manage a Jira board & tickets

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Graduate degree, 3- 5 years working as a Business Analyst or as a Project Manager, Software Delivery Experience, Retailer Journey Experience Beneficial, Automotive sales experience highly advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Automotive Analyst

Ecommerce business analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position