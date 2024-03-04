Business Analyst: Automotive Ecommerce Dealer Systems(Advanced)

  • Understanding Business Objectives (Commercial Skills)
  • Analytical and Critical Thinking
  • Communication and Interpersonal Skills
  • Cost-Benefit Analysis & Decision-Making Skills
  • Collaboration and Teamwork
  • Adaptability
  • Project Management Experience
  • Retailer (Dealer) Experience (especially Automotive)
  • Ability to Engage with External Supplier
  • Ability to Align Decisions
  • Solid Organisational Ability
  • Detail-oriented
  • Excellent Time Management
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet strict deadlines.

Ability to understand and document processes in [URL Removed] ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Excellent PowerPoint, Writing Skills, Agile Working
  • Experience, Ability to manage a Jira board & tickets

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Graduate degree, 3- 5 years working as a Business Analyst or as a Project Manager, Software Delivery Experience, Retailer Journey Experience Beneficial, Automotive sales experience highly advantageous.

