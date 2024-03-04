Business Analyst III (3657) – Gauteng Sandown

Our client is one of Africa’s largest and most prestigious financial institutions, with a rich history of serving the continent’s banking needs. With a commitment to innovation, customer service, and community development, we are dedicated to providing our clients with the best financial solutions possible. As we continue to grow and expand our operations, we are seeking a talented and experienced Senior Business Analyst to join our team in Sandton.

Qualifications

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees.

IT qualification, Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA, Safe Certification.

IIBA endorsed.

5 – 8 years of BA experience, managing multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, and industry exposure. Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques. Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors.

Technical / professional Knowledge

BA Body Of Knowledge.

Business writing skills.

Agile Concepts.

Data and Business Analysis.

Process Engineering Skills.

Global business analysis Trend.

Business Analysis Descipline, Techniques and Practices.

Microsoft Office Product.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

safe

agile

Learn more/Apply for this position