Business Analyst III (3659)

Join our esteemed team at one of Africa’s premier banking institutions, located in the vibrant financial district of Sandton. As a Senior Business Analyst, you will play a pivotal role in driving forward our strategic initiatives and ensuring the seamless alignment of business objectives with technological solutions. This is an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the success and innovation of one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, leveraging your expertise to shape the future of banking in the region. If you are a seasoned professional with a passion for cutting-edge technology and a drive to make a tangible impact, we invite you to embark on this exciting journey with us.

Qualifications

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees.

IT qualification, Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA, Safe Certification.

IIBA endorsed.

5 – 8 years of BA experience, managing multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, and industry exposure. Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques. Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors.

Technical / professional Knowledge

BA Body Of Knowledge.

Business writing skills.

Agile Concepts.

Data and Business Analysis.

Process Engineering Skills.

Global business analysis Trend.

Business Analysis Descipline, Techniques and Practices.

Microsoft Office Product.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

safe

agile

