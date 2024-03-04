Our client is looking for an experienced Intermediate-Senior C++ and Python developer to join their engineering team and help them create dynamic software applications for their clients.
Key Requirements
- Higher Degree or Diploma
- 3+ years experience in Intermediate to Senior C/C++, Python development.
- Familiarity with testing tools like Pytest.
- Up-to-date knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards.
- Extensive experience in deploying software across platforms.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Proficient in algorithms/data structures and OOP.
- Familiarity with software development lifecycle.
- Experience with Windows and LINUX.
- Proficient in version control (Git, Subversion, etc.).
Desired Skills:
- C++
- Python
- LInux