C++ and Python Developer

Our client is looking for an experienced Intermediate-Senior C++ and Python developer to join their engineering team and help them create dynamic software applications for their clients.

Key Requirements

Higher Degree or Diploma

3+ years experience in Intermediate to Senior C/C++, Python development.

Familiarity with testing tools like Pytest.

Up-to-date knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards.

Extensive experience in deploying software across platforms.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Proficient in algorithms/data structures and OOP.

Familiarity with software development lifecycle.

Experience with Windows and LINUX.

Proficient in version control (Git, Subversion, etc.).

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C++

Python

LInux

