C++ and Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Mar 4, 2024

Our client is looking for an experienced Intermediate-Senior C++ and Python developer to join their engineering team and help them create dynamic software applications for their clients.

Key Requirements

  • Higher Degree or Diploma
  • 3+ years experience in Intermediate to Senior C/C++, Python development.
  • Familiarity with testing tools like Pytest.
  • Up-to-date knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards.
  • Extensive experience in deploying software across platforms.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Proficient in algorithms/data structures and OOP.
  • Familiarity with software development lifecycle.
  • Experience with Windows and LINUX.
  • Proficient in version control (Git, Subversion, etc.).

Desired Skills:

  • C++
  • Python
  • LInux

