C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist

Are you a passionate C# Developer with expertise in Azure Cloud? Do you dream of shaping the future of automotive technology? Your journey begins here! Our client is actively seeking a skilled C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team and contribute to the evolution of connected driving.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Agile working experience advantageous

If you are interested and you meet the above criteria; smash that apply button!

Desired Skills:

C#

AKS

