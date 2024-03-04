C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you a passionate C# Developer with expertise in Azure Cloud? Do you dream of shaping the future of automotive technology? Your journey begins here! Our client is actively seeking a skilled C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team and contribute to the evolution of connected driving.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 3 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Agile working experience advantageous
If you are interested and you meet the above criteria; smash that apply button!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- AKS