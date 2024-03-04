Cloud Database Engineer (Senior) T_2515 – Gauteng Centurion

Large, international Automotive client actively looking for highly competent Cloud Database Engineer (Senior)

Product / Feature Team Information (if applicable):

Databases & Cloud Migration Factory

We are looking for a highly skilled, analytical Cloud Database Engineer to join our team . You will play a critical role in migrating our on-Prem workloads to our databases hosted on OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure), Azure and AWS platforms. As a Cloud Database Engineer, you will design and implement cloud-based database solutions that meet the needs of the business, develop and maintain database migration plans, and work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Experience with Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.

· Expert knowledge of cloud architectures with a focus on databases

· Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, autonomous database on shared and dedicated infrastructure, provisioning and supporting of OCI resources (preferred)

· Optional PostgreSQL knowledge in cloud environment

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· ITIL process knowledge and work experience

· At least 5 years of practical experience in Oracle database administration or development

· Fluent business English

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Design and implement cloud-based database solutions.

· Develop and maintain database migration plans.

· Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.

· Ensure that all database systems are secure, reliable, and compliant with industry standards.

· Develop and maintain documentation for all database systems and processes.

· Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in database engineering and cloud computing.

Desired Skills:

Oracle database engineer

cloud database engineer

aws database engineer

