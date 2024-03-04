Cloud Engineer

Mar 4, 2024

Deliver well architected and scalable microservices.

  • Create and maintain Infrastructure as Code templates.
  • Create and maintain CI/CD pipelines.
  • Implement operational metrics and logging.
  • Ensure all microservices and infrastructure adhere to security best practices.
  • Review AWS costs related to microservices to ensure efficient resource utilization.
  • Product documentation detailing the design, deployment, and operation of microservices.
  • Implement and test backup and disaster recovery

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • RESTFUL
  • Python
  • CI/CD
  • Git
  • lambda
  • S3
  • RDS
  • EC2

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

