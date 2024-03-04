Cloud Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Deliver well architected and scalable microservices.
- Create and maintain Infrastructure as Code templates.
- Create and maintain CI/CD pipelines.
- Implement operational metrics and logging.
- Ensure all microservices and infrastructure adhere to security best practices.
- Review AWS costs related to microservices to ensure efficient resource utilization.
- Product documentation detailing the design, deployment, and operation of microservices.
- Implement and test backup and disaster recovery
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- RESTFUL
- Python
- CI/CD
- Git
- lambda
- S3
- RDS
- EC2
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree