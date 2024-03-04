Data Specialist (Power BI) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Mar 4, 2024

We are seeking a Data Specialist (Power BI) to be based in Pinetown.
Minimum requirements:

  • Degree or IT Diploma

Experience:

  • 3 to 5 years BI experience
  • 3 to 5 Years Power BI experience
  • Microsoft SQL and Transact SQL
  • Microsoft Power BI and associated products – Preferably a BI Developer that understands data and can’t put together Power BI solutions
  • Knowledge of Dax
  • Knowledge of Retail and Wholesale Metrics
  • Very Strong in data analysis.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Power BI
  • PowerBI
  • Dax

