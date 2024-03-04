Data Specialist (Power BI) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

We are seeking a Data Specialist (Power BI) to be based in Pinetown.

Minimum requirements:

Degree or IT Diploma

Experience:

3 to 5 years BI experience

3 to 5 Years Power BI experience

Microsoft SQL and Transact SQL

Microsoft Power BI and associated products – Preferably a BI Developer that understands data and can’t put together Power BI solutions

Knowledge of Dax

Knowledge of Retail and Wholesale Metrics

Very Strong in data analysis.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Power BI

PowerBI

Dax

