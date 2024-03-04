We are seeking a Data Specialist (Power BI) to be based in Pinetown.
Minimum requirements:
- Degree or IT Diploma
Experience:
- 3 to 5 years BI experience
- 3 to 5 Years Power BI experience
- Microsoft SQL and Transact SQL
- Microsoft Power BI and associated products – Preferably a BI Developer that understands data and can’t put together Power BI solutions
- Knowledge of Dax
- Knowledge of Retail and Wholesale Metrics
- Very Strong in data analysis.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Power BI
- PowerBI
- Dax