Database Adminstrator – Remote Remote

Database Adminstrator – Remote

Mar 4, 2024

My client who is a NYSE and JSE listed company, is looking for you to join their team!

Are you wanting to work with advanced modern technologies? Fully Remote!

We are looking for a Senior Database Administrator, if you have the following requirements below, please apply!!

Requirements

  • 5+ years as a DBA
  • Oracle
  • MS SQL Server
  • Cloud preferably AWS
  • SaaS Systems

If you meet the above requirements please send your updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • DBA
  • AWS
  • Oracle
  • SQL Server

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid and pension

