Database Adminstrator

My client who is a NYSE and JSE listed company, is looking for you to join their team!

Are you wanting to work with advanced modern technologies? Fully Remote!

We are looking for a Senior Database Administrator, if you have the following requirements below, please apply!!

Requirements

5+ years as a DBA

Oracle

MS SQL Server

Cloud preferably AWS

SaaS Systems

If you meet the above requirements please send your updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

DBA

AWS

Oracle

SQL Server

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and pension

Learn more/Apply for this position