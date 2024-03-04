Database Adminstrator

My client who is a NYSE and JSE listed company, is looking for you to join their team!
Are you wanting to work with advanced modern technologies? Fully Remote!
We are looking for a Senior Database Administrator, if you have the following requirements below, please apply!!
Requirements
- 5+ years as a DBA
- Oracle
- MS SQL Server
- Cloud preferably AWS
- SaaS Systems
If you meet the above requirements please send your updated cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and pension