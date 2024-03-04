Ericsson and MTN Group in sustainability, digital skills MoU

Ericsson and MTN Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing sustainability, digital skills, and education across Africa. The announcement was made at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona.

In terms of the MoU, Ericsson and MTN Group will collaborate on sustainability initiatives in line with principles of United Nation’s (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17. This partnership builds on Ericsson’s and MTN’s unique experience and resources within the telecoms sector in leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

Aligned with Ericsson’s Net Zero ambitions and MTN’s Road to Zero pledge under its Ambition 2025 strategy. The companies will explore opportunities to develop and promote innovative ICT solutions for the decarbonization of their value chain ecosystem, enabling sustainable practices and contributing towards achieving their Net Zero commitments.

This supports the UN SDG 17 target “promote sustainable technologies to developing countries” which encourages the development, transfer, dissemination, and diffusion of environmentally sound technologies to developing countries on favourable terms.

Ericsson will provide its industry-leading and sustainable products and solutions that optimise network efficiency, reduce energy consumption and minimising network waste. Additionally, Ericsson and MTN Group will leverage their expertise in skills development through Ericsson’s Connect to Learn program and the MTN Skills Academy, respectively to boost digital and ICT skills development, enhancing competitiveness and employability.

“Sustainability is at the core of the MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy,” says Nompilo Morafo, group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer at MTN. “This partnership with Ericsson reiterates our commitment to driving meaningful change. By adopting a cooperative approach working together, we will create a positive impact on the environment, empower communities through digital skills development, and contribute to a more sustainable Africa.”

Fida Kibbi, vice-president and head of marketing, communications and sustainability & corporate responsibility at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility underpins everything we do. We are thrilled to partner with MTN Group on their ambitious journey towards Net Zero and digital inclusion.

“The Memorandum of Understanding underscores our long-standing partnership and builds upon our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable future. Together, we are empowering a sustainable and connected Africa aligning with Ericsson’s #AfricaInMotion vision.”