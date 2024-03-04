Front End Developer (React/TypeScript)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of sustainable and cost-effective Solar Energy Solutions seeks the coding expertise of a Front End Developer with at least 6 years’ experience in developing web applications using React and TypeScript who will assist with the development, deployment and maintenance an advanced computational design SaaS solution. Joining a small growing team responsible for the development of tools aimed to disrupt the way large Solar PV projects are designed and built globally – you will play a leading role in all development activities including testing, debugging and deploying applications onto an AWS platform. It will be expected of the candidate to gain a comprehensive understanding of both the existing code base as well as the underlying solution domain. Applicants must have a BSc Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification with 6 years Front End Development using React and web graphics, and be proficient in HTML, CSS, RESTful APIs, Microservices, Node.js, [URL Removed] AWS, GitHub, Bitbucket.

DUTIES:

Lead the development of responsive and visually appealing user interfaces using TypeScript, React, and WebGL.

Collaborate with the AUTOPV™ Back-end Development team as well as UX/UI teams to design, develop, and implement new features.

Optimize web applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Develop and implement APIs and integrate Back-end systems with Front-end applications.

Write clean, maintainable, and testable code, adhering to industry best practices and coding standards and style guides.

Conduct code reviews to ensure code quality and best practices are followed.

Troubleshoot and debug production issues.

Participate in Agile development process, sprint planning and estimation.

Continuously learn and keep up-to-date with the latest Front-end and Back-end technologies, frameworks and best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc Computer Science or similar.

Experience/Skills –

At least 6 years of experience in Front-end Development using React and web graphics.

Proficiency in Front-end technologies such as HTML and CSS.

Strong understanding of software design principles, patterns, data structures and algorithms.

Working with RESTful APIs and Microservices.

Experience with Server-side technologies such as Node.js and [URL Removed] with Agile Development methodology.

Working on and deploying projects to AWS cloud infrastructure.

Proficient in Git and online Git repositories such as GitHub, Bitbucket.

Advantageous –

Good working knowledge of web graphics technologies such as the [URL Removed] stack.

Experience with web content management tools such works such as WordPress.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

