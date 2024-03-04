A reputable company is looking to fill the role of a Full stack Developer on a 12 months contract, the role is suitable for a candidate the is looking to bring a fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the table, while also collaborating effectively with colleagues across departments. If you’re ready to embark on a challenging yet rewarding journey with us, we invite you to explore the details of this position further.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Development: Craft robust T-SQL stored procedures, optimize database performance, and create responsive web pages with exceptional user experiences.
- Analysis: Assess product needs and requirements, collaborate with stakeholders, and provide detailed specifications for system design.
- Testing: Develop and execute software testing procedures, ensuring system conformance with stakeholder specifications.
- Operation: Provide rotational application support, monitor system performance, and address hardware or software issues as needed.
- Planning: Collaborate with management and development teams to prioritize needs, resolve conflicts, and choose optimal solutions.
Qualification and Certification: (limited to professional and relevant experience as specified in the job ad details)
Critical:
- Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Technology, or related field.
Advantageous:
- Certifications in relevant technologies or frameworks are beneficial.
Years of Experience
Minimum: 5 years
Maximum: 8 years
Professional Expertise
Critical:
- Proficiency with SQL, C#, Angular/AngularJS, SSMS, Swagger, Azure DevOps, and Git.
- Experience in peer review processes and working on both frontend and backend development.
Advantageous:
- Attention to detail, strong communication skills, effective workload management.
- Analytical mindset, problem-solving skills, teamwork, and collaboration.
Proactive attitude, passion for continuous learning, and ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment
Desired Skills:
- SSMS
- Full Stack Developer
- C#
- SQL
- Angular/AngularJS