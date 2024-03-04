Full Stack Developer

Mar 4, 2024

A reputable company is looking to fill the role of a Full stack Developer on a 12 months contract, the role is suitable for a candidate the is looking to bring a fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the table, while also collaborating effectively with colleagues across departments. If you’re ready to embark on a challenging yet rewarding journey with us, we invite you to explore the details of this position further.
Roles and Responsibilities

  • Development: Craft robust T-SQL stored procedures, optimize database performance, and create responsive web pages with exceptional user experiences.
  • Analysis: Assess product needs and requirements, collaborate with stakeholders, and provide detailed specifications for system design.
  • Testing: Develop and execute software testing procedures, ensuring system conformance with stakeholder specifications.
  • Operation: Provide rotational application support, monitor system performance, and address hardware or software issues as needed.
  • Planning: Collaborate with management and development teams to prioritize needs, resolve conflicts, and choose optimal solutions.

Qualification and Certification: (limited to professional and relevant experience as specified in the job ad details)

Critical:

  • Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Technology, or related field.

Advantageous:

  • Certifications in relevant technologies or frameworks are beneficial.

Years of Experience

Minimum: 5 years

Maximum: 8 years

Professional Expertise

Critical:

  • Proficiency with SQL, C#, Angular/AngularJS, SSMS, Swagger, Azure DevOps, and Git.
  • Experience in peer review processes and working on both frontend and backend development.

Advantageous:

  • Attention to detail, strong communication skills, effective workload management.
  • Analytical mindset, problem-solving skills, teamwork, and collaboration.

Proactive attitude, passion for continuous learning, and ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Desired Skills:

  • SSMS
  • Full Stack Developer
  • C#
  • SQL
  • Angular/AngularJS

