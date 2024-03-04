Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

A reputable company is looking to fill the role of a Full stack Developer on a 12 months contract, the role is suitable for a candidate the is looking to bring a fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the table, while also collaborating effectively with colleagues across departments. If you’re ready to embark on a challenging yet rewarding journey with us, we invite you to explore the details of this position further.

Roles and Responsibilities

Development: Craft robust T-SQL stored procedures, optimize database performance, and create responsive web pages with exceptional user experiences.

Analysis: Assess product needs and requirements, collaborate with stakeholders, and provide detailed specifications for system design.

Testing: Develop and execute software testing procedures, ensuring system conformance with stakeholder specifications.

Operation: Provide rotational application support, monitor system performance, and address hardware or software issues as needed.

Planning: Collaborate with management and development teams to prioritize needs, resolve conflicts, and choose optimal solutions.

Qualification and Certification: (limited to professional and relevant experience as specified in the job ad details)

Critical:

Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Technology, or related field.

Advantageous:

Certifications in relevant technologies or frameworks are beneficial.

Years of Experience

Minimum: 5 years

Maximum: 8 years

Professional Expertise

Critical:

Proficiency with SQL, C#, Angular/AngularJS, SSMS, Swagger, Azure DevOps, and Git.

Experience in peer review processes and working on both frontend and backend development.

Advantageous:

Attention to detail, strong communication skills, effective workload management.

Analytical mindset, problem-solving skills, teamwork, and collaboration.

Proactive attitude, passion for continuous learning, and ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Desired Skills:

SSMS

Full Stack Developer

C#

SQL

Angular/AngularJS

Learn more/Apply for this position