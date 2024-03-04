Full Stack Java Developer

Our client is seeking an experienced full stack java developer to join their growing team servicing local and offshore clients in the financial services space. You must have strong communication skills and the ability to add value to existing product lines and develop high end bespoke software & applications, mobile apps and websites across all sectors. This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits.

Responsibilities:

Working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies;

Implementing superior User Experiences;

Coding and deploying new features;

Ensuring the web applications and components are accessible, responsive, performant, and bug-free for recent versions of web browsers across all popular platforms;

Ensuring all code is readable, well documented and testable;

Working on some new developments, some significant enhancements to existing system and some support activities.

Requirements:

4+ years of commercial experience in Java programming (experience with Spring Framework advantageous)

4+ years of experience developing Single Page Applications (SPAs) using JavaScript

Superior knowledge of Angular 7+

Experience using a variety of JavaScript Frameworks, with excellent UI styling skills

JQuery, TypeScript, CSS3, HTML5, Less, Sass

Knowledge of MSSQL and issues related to relational databases

Excellent track record of building engaging and responsive websites

Knowledge of WebServices and APIs

Ability to produce high quality code

Familiarity with version control (GitHub) and DevOps

Exposure to financial Services / investments industry preferred

Benefits:

Salary: negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Chandre Cronje at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Java Developer

Full Stack Java Developer

Full Stack Java Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position