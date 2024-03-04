Global Senior Business Analyst

SENIOR GLOBAL BUSINESS ANALYST

The purpose for this position is to provide strategic and organisational leadership of the Information Systems function to deliver systems and technology to best support the clients strategic direction in support of their vision and mission.



PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT QUALIFY IN FULL

Education:

BSc or BA degree minimum, MBA preferred.

First language must be English

Experience:



Minimum 10+ years working as a professional Business analyst/architect.

Minimum 7+ years working on programmes that span countries, and in a global organisation.

In depth understanding of various software development methodologies (e.g. Agile, Waterfall).

Microsoft and Salesforce Platforms familiarity.

Lean Six Sigma certification – asset

Comprehensive knowledge of development life cycles

NB: Must be flexible to work within different time zones. UK, Australia and Canada.

Role Specific Knowledge:



Role out of technology globally to 200-400 users in 65 countries

Must be able to to multitask and assist the Programme Manager with documentation and overflow of work.

Must be able support UAT.

Exceptionally strong with Process Mapping and User stories.

Familiarity with a variety of Business Analysis tools and techniques, such as data modelling, structured analysis & design, Object Oriented analysis & design.

Extensive experience in facilitating productive workshops, preferably in multi-cultural contexts.

Solid understanding of IT.

Desired Skills:

User Acceptance Testing

Stakeholder Management

Relationship Management

