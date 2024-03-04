Intern Analyst

Internship Opportunity: Junior Data Analyst
About the Position:
Our esteemed client has been actively welcoming IT graduates for the past 7 years, fostering an environment where interns not only contribute significantly but also embark on successful career paths.
What Sets Them Apart:
- A proven track record of interns who have either continued their journey within the company or transitioned into thriving careers elsewhere.
- Valuing the work of newcomers, they provide fair compensation for every level of contribution.
Who They’re Looking For:
The organization extends a warm welcome to graduates specializing in business analysis, data development, and analytics with MCSD and MCSE certifications. Successful candidates will undergo comprehensive training and gain exposure to cutting-edge platforms and exclusive datasets sourced from informal market research projects, offering diverse use cases across 20+ African countries
Why Join:
- Unleash your potential by growing alongside a team that believes in nurturing ambition and determination.
- Learning occurs on the job, at an invigoratingly fast pace, ensuring constant development and skill enhancement.
Requirements:
- 0 years of professional experience required.
- Graduate degree or advanced diploma in business analysis, data development, or analytics.
- NQF Level 4 or higher qualification – MCSD, MCSE, Business Analysis.
Embark on a rewarding journey as a Junior Data Analyst intern with our client. Apply now to be part of an organization that recognizes and invests in your potential for unprecedented growth!
Desired Skills:
- MCSD
- Mcse
- Business Analyst
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric