We are seeking a highly skilled Java Developer to join an innovative technology team within a leading organization in the automotive industry. This role offers the opportunity to work on cutting-edge software solutions that enhance the driving experience and push the boundaries of automotive technology. The ideal candidate will possess a passion for coding, a strong understanding of Java ecosystems, and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software projects.

Required Skills:

Java Spring boot

Angular

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

Cloud infrastructure

Ci/cd pipelines (Jenkins, AWS code pipeline, AWS code build)

Aws cdk (cloud development kit) platform

Kafka (Basic understanding of how kafka works, producers and consumers)

If you are looking to drive your career forward and make a significant impact in a company that is shaping the future of mobility, we invite you to apply.

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

Core Java

Java Development

Spring Framework

Java 8

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

