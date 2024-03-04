Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are seeking a highly skilled Java Developer to join an innovative technology team within a leading organization in the automotive industry. This role offers the opportunity to work on cutting-edge software solutions that enhance the driving experience and push the boundaries of automotive technology. The ideal candidate will possess a passion for coding, a strong understanding of Java ecosystems, and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software projects.
Required Skills:
- Java Spring boot
- Angular
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
- Cloud infrastructure
- Ci/cd pipelines (Jenkins, AWS code pipeline, AWS code build)
- Aws cdk (cloud development kit) platform
- Kafka (Basic understanding of how kafka works, producers and consumers)
If you are looking to drive your career forward and make a significant impact in a company that is shaping the future of mobility, we invite you to apply.
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- Core Java
- Java Development
- Spring Framework
- Java 8
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years