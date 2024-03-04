Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 4, 2024

We are seeking a highly skilled Java Developer to join an innovative technology team within a leading organization in the automotive industry. This role offers the opportunity to work on cutting-edge software solutions that enhance the driving experience and push the boundaries of automotive technology. The ideal candidate will possess a passion for coding, a strong understanding of Java ecosystems, and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software projects.

Required Skills:

  • Java Spring boot
  • Angular
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
  • Cloud infrastructure
  • Ci/cd pipelines (Jenkins, AWS code pipeline, AWS code build)
  • Aws cdk (cloud development kit) platform
  • Kafka (Basic understanding of how kafka works, producers and consumers)

If you are looking to drive your career forward and make a significant impact in a company that is shaping the future of mobility, we invite you to apply.

Desired Skills:

  • Java Programming
  • Core Java
  • Java Development
  • Spring Framework
  • Java 8

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

