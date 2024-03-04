Junior Azure Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client in looking for a Junior Full Stack Developer to be based in Pretoria. You will need to have 1 – 2 years experience with C#, .Net, ASP.Net, and WCF.
Special Requirements:
- Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
- Willing to work overtime.
- Perform standby duties.
- Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).
- Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.
Skills and Experience:
- Junior: Azure Full Stack Developer; 1-2 years Full Stack with Azure experience.
- At least 1 – 2 year’s work experience.
- Good experience doing C#.NET development.
- Advanced .NET platform knowledge.
- Some experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
- Experience in test driven development (TDD).
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
- Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .NET Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
Qualifications:
- Azure certification (Advantageous)
- Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma. (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- ASP.Net
- Web API
- SQL