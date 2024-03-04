Junior Azure Full Stack Developer

Mar 4, 2024

Our client in looking for a Junior Full Stack Developer to be based in Pretoria. You will need to have 1 – 2 years experience with C#, .Net, ASP.Net, and WCF.
Special Requirements:

  • Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
  • Willing to work overtime.
  • Perform standby duties.
  • Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).
  • Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Skills and Experience:

  • Junior: Azure Full Stack Developer; 1-2 years Full Stack with Azure experience.
  • At least 1 – 2 year’s work experience.
  • Good experience doing C#.NET development.
  • Advanced .NET platform knowledge.
  • Some experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • .NET Core will be advantageous
  • Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications:

  • Azure certification (Advantageous)
  • Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma. (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • ASP.Net
  • Web API
  • SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position