Junior Azure Full Stack Developer

Our client in looking for a Junior Full Stack Developer to be based in Pretoria. You will need to have 1 – 2 years experience with C#, .Net, ASP.Net, and WCF.

Special Requirements:

Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.

Willing to work overtime.

Perform standby duties.

Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).

Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Skills and Experience:

Junior: Azure Full Stack Developer; 1-2 years Full Stack with Azure experience.

At least 1 – 2 year’s work experience.

Good experience doing C#.NET development.

Advanced .NET platform knowledge.

Some experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

Experience in test driven development (TDD).

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

.NET Core will be advantageous

Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications:

Azure certification (Advantageous)

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma. (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

ASP.Net

Web API

SQL

