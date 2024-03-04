Microsoft CRM Developer

Mar 4, 2024

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Microsoft CRM Developer to join our dynamic IT team. As a Microsoft CRM Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and customizing Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions to meet the organization’s business needs. If you have a strong background in CRM development, particularly with Microsoft Dynamics, and are passionate about creating robust and efficient solutions, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

  • Scoping of Client’s Business Requirements.

  • Review and compilation of Technical Designs.

  • Develop and Support the proposed solution.

  • Knowledge transfer and Best Practice implementation.

  • Must be willing to work with Microsoft Dynamics CRM SDK.

  • Must be willing to learn the Business issues of CRM and Package Functionality in depth.

Your Expertise:

  • Microsoft Dynamics CRM

  • C#, WCF, Web API, ASP .NET MVC, Entity Framework, JavaScript, JQuery, JSON

  • SQL Server 2012, T-SQL, SSIS, SSRS

  • Windows Server and Active Directory beneficial

  • Waterfall and Agile Methodologies.

  • Kingswaysoft Adapter, Click Dimensions, and Power BI

Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

  • Bachelor’s degree, IT Diploma, or equivalent.

  • CRM certifications are beneficial.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent position

  • Location: Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position