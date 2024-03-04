Network & Security Engineer (12 months fixed term contract) – Gauteng Midrand

Network & Security Engineer
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Overall cybersecurity compliance, management and training throughout the organization.
- Ensures that data integrity, and that information is kept accurate and consistent unless authorized access.
- Managing and monitoring all installed systems and infrastructure.
- Organization-wide cybersecurity and related document, process and record management to ensure that systems and products are safe/ secure and effective.
- Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools.
- Ensuring the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability.
- Proposes design enhancements, capacity changes, contingency and recovery.
- Arrangements as required, to ensure that service targets are met within the organisation’s planned budget.
- Ensures the investigation and diagnosis of operational incidents. Resolves such incidents, including any capacity and availability management issues to maintain overall performance.
- Acts as the technical lead on projects relating to security, data and voice network management.
- Provides advise and guidance on the design and development of new and changed systems to optimise operational efficiency.
- Ensures that appropriate software and specialist monitoring tools are used to maintain awareness and control of hardware and software.
- Monitors exceptional incidents and conducts or initiates investigations on system performance.
- Proposes and implements consequent improvements working towards industry top benchmark targets.
- Coach and monitor junior engineers, setting standards of performance and objectives (both collective and individual) in line with service objectives, provides direction and support to all team members ensuring that the highest professional standards are observed.
- Monitor and test application and network performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 3-4 year’s experience in an ICT security.
- Certificate or equivalent in Information/ IT Security such as CISSP, SISM, CCSP. ITIL Certificate is an added advantage
Desired Skills:
- analytical and problem-solving
- Troubleshooting/ problem-solving
- communications