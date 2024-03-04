Network & Security Engineer (FTC 12 months)

Mar 4, 2024

Well established business is seeking to appoint a Network & Security Engineer (FTC 12 months)
Requirements:
The successful candidate will hold:

  • Relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent
  • 3-4 year’s experience in an ICT security.
  • Certificate or equivalent in Information/ IT Security such as CISSP, SISM, CCSP.
  • ITIL Certificate is an added advantage.

Skills:

  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Strong Troubleshooting/ problem-solving ability.
  • 4 Years senior systems engineer experience.
  • 3 years as a team lead.
  • 2 Years’ experience senior security engineer experience.
  • 2 Years’ experience senior data engineer experience
  • 2 Years’ experience senior voice engineer experience.
  • Understanding of virtual environments and containers.
  • Extensive understanding of Networks switching and reputing as well as Voice technologies SIP and SBS’s.
  • Extensive understanding of firewalls, ips, acls, dlp and vulnerability assessment.
  • Understanding of Enterprise Linus and Windows servers and services.
  • Experience with monitoring systems.
  • Experience with automation software.

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of NIST and other security related frameworks.
  • Documentation (both process documentation and records management).
  • Broad knowledge of hardware, networking cyber security, vulnerability management and cloud migration.
  • In depth understanding of infrastructure and network architecture and design.
  • Working knowledge on end points security solutions (firewalls, Anti-virus and network vulnerability assessments.
  • Access control systems
  • Systems Engineering.
  • Incidents detection and management.

