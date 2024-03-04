Network & Security Engineer (FTC 12 months)

Well established business is seeking to appoint a Network & Security Engineer (FTC 12 months)

Requirements:

The successful candidate will hold:

Relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent

3-4 year’s experience in an ICT security.

Certificate or equivalent in Information/ IT Security such as CISSP, SISM, CCSP.

ITIL Certificate is an added advantage.

Skills:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong Troubleshooting/ problem-solving ability.

4 Years senior systems engineer experience.

3 years as a team lead.

2 Years’ experience senior security engineer experience.

2 Years’ experience senior data engineer experience

2 Years’ experience senior voice engineer experience.

Understanding of virtual environments and containers.

Extensive understanding of Networks switching and reputing as well as Voice technologies SIP and SBS’s.

Extensive understanding of firewalls, ips, acls, dlp and vulnerability assessment.

Understanding of Enterprise Linus and Windows servers and services.

Experience with monitoring systems.

Experience with automation software.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of NIST and other security related frameworks.

Documentation (both process documentation and records management).

Broad knowledge of hardware, networking cyber security, vulnerability management and cloud migration.

In depth understanding of infrastructure and network architecture and design.

Working knowledge on end points security solutions (firewalls, Anti-virus and network vulnerability assessments.

Access control systems

Systems Engineering.

Incidents detection and management.

