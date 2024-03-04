Well established business is seeking to appoint a Network & Security Engineer (FTC 12 months)
Requirements:
The successful candidate will hold:
- Relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent
- 3-4 year’s experience in an ICT security.
- Certificate or equivalent in Information/ IT Security such as CISSP, SISM, CCSP.
- ITIL Certificate is an added advantage.
Skills:
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Strong Troubleshooting/ problem-solving ability.
- 4 Years senior systems engineer experience.
- 3 years as a team lead.
- 2 Years’ experience senior security engineer experience.
- 2 Years’ experience senior data engineer experience
- 2 Years’ experience senior voice engineer experience.
- Understanding of virtual environments and containers.
- Extensive understanding of Networks switching and reputing as well as Voice technologies SIP and SBS’s.
- Extensive understanding of firewalls, ips, acls, dlp and vulnerability assessment.
- Understanding of Enterprise Linus and Windows servers and services.
- Experience with monitoring systems.
- Experience with automation software.
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of NIST and other security related frameworks.
- Documentation (both process documentation and records management).
- Broad knowledge of hardware, networking cyber security, vulnerability management and cloud migration.
- In depth understanding of infrastructure and network architecture and design.
- Working knowledge on end points security solutions (firewalls, Anti-virus and network vulnerability assessments.
- Access control systems
- Systems Engineering.
- Incidents detection and management.
