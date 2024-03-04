Network & Security Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Overall cybersecurity compliance, management and training throughout the organization.

? Ensures that data integrity, and that information is kept accurate and consistent unlessauthorized access.

? Managing and monitoring all installed systems and infrastructure.

? Organization-wide cybersecurity and related document, process and record management to ensure that systems and products are safe/ secure and effective.

? Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools.

? Ensuring the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability.

? Proposes design enhancements, capacity changes, contingency and recovery.

? Arrangements as required, to ensure that service targets are met within the organisation’s planned budget.

? Ensures the investigation and diagnosis of operational incidents. Resolves such incidents,including any capacity and availability management issues to maintain overall performance.

? Acts as the technical lead on projects relating to security, data and voice networkmanagement

Desired Skills:

Information Security

Network

CCSP

CISSP

SISM

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

SOE

Learn more/Apply for this position