Network & Security Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Overall cybersecurity compliance, management and training throughout the organization.
? Ensures that data integrity, and that information is kept accurate and consistent unlessauthorized access.
? Managing and monitoring all installed systems and infrastructure.
? Organization-wide cybersecurity and related document, process and record management to ensure that systems and products are safe/ secure and effective.
? Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools.
? Ensuring the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability.
? Proposes design enhancements, capacity changes, contingency and recovery.
? Arrangements as required, to ensure that service targets are met within the organisation’s planned budget.
? Ensures the investigation and diagnosis of operational incidents. Resolves such incidents,including any capacity and availability management issues to maintain overall performance.
? Acts as the technical lead on projects relating to security, data and voice networkmanagement
Desired Skills:
- Information Security
- Network
- CCSP
- CISSP
- SISM
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
SOE