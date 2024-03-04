Obsidian partners with JetBrains

Obsidian Systems has been appointed as a JetBrains consulting partner in South Africa.

JetBrains is a global software company that creates professional software development tools and advanced collaboration solutions trusted by more than 15-million users worldwide.

The JetBrains product range includes award-winning tools, such as IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, ReSharper, and PhpStorm, and productivity-enhancing team tools like YouTrack, TeamCity, and Space. JetBrains is the creator of Kotlin, the officially preferred language for Android development.

“This partnership with JetBrains is significant as we are seeing a shift take place where IT is focusing more on developers and enhancing their skill sets,” says Muggie van Staden, MD of Obsidian Systems. “Our heritage is one where we have always looked for ways to empower developers to do more, be smarter, and embrace innovation. JetBrains is giving local developers access to a comprehensive platform that gives them the foundation to service the next wave of technology transformation.”

Obsidian’s role will extend beyond consultancy and training, as the company will also serve as a reseller of JetBrains’ tools. This move is poised to make JetBrains’ development environments more accessible to South African developers, further enriching the local software development ecosystem. The integration of Kotlin, with its versatility across Java Virtual Machine, JavaScript, and native code compilations, is expected to open new avenues for software innovation and efficiency.

“Developers are also integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into their coding practices. They are at the coal face working with end users and consumers to create solutions that deliver on expectations. With JetBrains, we are also able to run code through AI and check for any potential errors. The platform provides an additional fail-safe to further enhance the development environment,” adds van Staden.