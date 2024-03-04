SAP Authorizations Specialist (Senior) 0943 TT

Build Roles changes / New Roles, Single and Composite.

Conduct unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration Security tests.

Golive preparation and post Golive support.

Incident Management prompt resolution of security and authorisation related issues.

Applications Operations support for Authorisations and other operational support as required.

Collaboration with Dev Team to understand access requirements, new transactions, role creations etc.

Implement and adhere to SAP security requirements and guidelines within the Framework to ensure compliance.

Implement and maintain internal controls that mitigate business risk whilst complying to policy and procedure.

Required to be flexible in terms of taking up different tasks within a project or work.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

SAP Authorizations (2 – 5 Years experience)

SAP Analyst experience

Experience using ITSM Tools

Essential Skills Requirements:

Proven experience in leading a Role Design / redesign initiative.

Role Maintenance, Compliance Violations (SOD).

SAP GRC experience.

SAP S/4 Hana and Fiori: Fiori Launchpad and Administration.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Authorisations and Security.

ALE, ARFC, IDocs.

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.

Operations experience (ticket handling, problem, incident management).

Jira and Confluence experience.

Build management experience.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.

Willing and able to travel, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

Desired Skills:

SAP GRC experience

SAP S/4 Hana

Fiori

