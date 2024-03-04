SAP Consultant – Gauteng Rosebank

Integrated with SAP, our Client develops, implements and supports SAP certified add-on modules.

Join a team focused on achievable savings with client automated matching rates: time, effort, and paper handling saving.

Are you ready to be at the forefront of SAP integration & sales in SA?

Minimum Requirements:

SAP FI/CO and/ or BEST module experience beneficial – 3 to 5 years.

Configuration experience

Work experience in the related finance process area and on SAP is essential – 3 to 5 years

Strong Experience with GL.

Grade 12 qualification with university exemption a minimum requirement.

Finance or Business or IT degree required.

5 – 7 years of experience

Must have SAP project experience

Must have some config experience

SAP FI certified

Responsibilities:

Delivery of module support based on tickets

Project Preparation and Design related deliverables, workshops and documentation

Deliver Configuration, Master Data set up and Unit Testing

Referring any new prospects to the sales team.

Don’t waste, apply now!

Desired Skills:

SAP FICO

BEST Module

GL

project experience

config experience

Master Data

Unit Testing

