SAP Consultant – Gauteng Rosebank

Integrated with SAP, our Client develops, implements and supports SAP certified add-on modules.
Join a team focused on achievable savings with client automated matching rates: time, effort, and paper handling saving.
Are you ready to be at the forefront of SAP integration & sales in SA?
Minimum Requirements:
- SAP FI/CO and/ or BEST module experience beneficial – 3 to 5 years.
- Configuration experience
- Work experience in the related finance process area and on SAP is essential – 3 to 5 years
- Strong Experience with GL.
- Grade 12 qualification with university exemption a minimum requirement.
- Finance or Business or IT degree required.
- 5 – 7 years of experience
- Must have SAP project experience
- Must have some config experience
- SAP FI certified
Responsibilities:
- Delivery of module support based on tickets
- Project Preparation and Design related deliverables, workshops and documentation
- Deliver Configuration, Master Data set up and Unit Testing
- Referring any new prospects to the sales team.
Desired Skills:
- SAP FICO
- BEST Module
- GL
- project experience
- config experience
- Master Data
- Unit Testing