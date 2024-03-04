SAP Consultant – Gauteng Rosebank

Mar 4, 2024

Integrated with SAP, our Client develops, implements and supports SAP certified add-on modules.

Join a team focused on achievable savings with client automated matching rates: time, effort, and paper handling saving.

Are you ready to be at the forefront of SAP integration & sales in SA?

Minimum Requirements:

  • SAP FI/CO and/ or BEST module experience beneficial – 3 to 5 years.
  • Configuration experience
  • Work experience in the related finance process area and on SAP is essential – 3 to 5 years
  • Strong Experience with GL.
  • Grade 12 qualification with university exemption a minimum requirement.
  • Finance or Business or IT degree required.
  • 5 – 7 years of experience
  • Must have SAP project experience
  • Must have some config experience
  • SAP FI certified

Responsibilities:

  • Delivery of module support based on tickets
  • Project Preparation and Design related deliverables, workshops and documentation
  • Deliver Configuration, Master Data set up and Unit Testing
  • Referring any new prospects to the sales team.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP FICO
  • BEST Module
  • GL
  • project experience
  • config experience
  • Master Data
  • Unit Testing

