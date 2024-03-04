SAP GRC Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you a seasoned SAP GRC professional looking for an exciting opportunity in the heart of Johannesburg?
A major player in the IT industry, is seeking a dynamic and skilled SAP GRC Consultant with Project Management experience to join their innovative team.
Candidate Requirements
- Lead and manage SAP projects related to authorization implementation, SAP Fiori authorization, and SAP GRC (Access Control).
- Coordinate with stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into actionable project plans.
- Design and implement SAP authorization strategies, ensuring compliance with company policies and industry standards.
- Oversee SAP Fiori authorization setup and configuration to ensure secure and efficient user access.
- Provide expertise in SAP GRC (Access Control)
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate authorization and GRC solutions seamlessly into SAP landscapes.
- Manage SAP Security resources effectively to ensure timely delivery of deliverables
- Conduct regular project status meetings and communicate progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders.
- Stay updated on the latest SAP authorization and GRC trends, tools, and best practices to continuously improve processes.
- The ideal candidate will have experience with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Authorizations, GRC & Fiori.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- SAP GRC
- Fiori
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years