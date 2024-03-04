SAP GRC Project Manager

Mar 4, 2024

Are you a seasoned SAP GRC professional looking for an exciting opportunity in the heart of Johannesburg?

A major player in the IT industry, is seeking a dynamic and skilled SAP GRC Consultant with Project Management experience to join their innovative team.

Candidate Requirements

  • Lead and manage SAP projects related to authorization implementation, SAP Fiori authorization, and SAP GRC (Access Control).
  • Coordinate with stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into actionable project plans.
  • Design and implement SAP authorization strategies, ensuring compliance with company policies and industry standards.
  • Oversee SAP Fiori authorization setup and configuration to ensure secure and efficient user access.
  • Provide expertise in SAP GRC (Access Control)
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate authorization and GRC solutions seamlessly into SAP landscapes.
  • Manage SAP Security resources effectively to ensure timely delivery of deliverables
  • Conduct regular project status meetings and communicate progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders.
  • Stay updated on the latest SAP authorization and GRC trends, tools, and best practices to continuously improve processes.
  • The ideal candidate will have experience with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Authorizations, GRC & Fiori.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • SAP GRC
  • Fiori

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

