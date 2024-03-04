SAP GRC Project Manager

Are you a seasoned SAP GRC professional looking for an exciting opportunity in the heart of Johannesburg?

A major player in the IT industry, is seeking a dynamic and skilled SAP GRC Consultant with Project Management experience to join their innovative team.

Candidate Requirements

Lead and manage SAP projects related to authorization implementation, SAP Fiori authorization, and SAP GRC (Access Control).

Coordinate with stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into actionable project plans.

Design and implement SAP authorization strategies, ensuring compliance with company policies and industry standards.

Oversee SAP Fiori authorization setup and configuration to ensure secure and efficient user access.

Provide expertise in SAP GRC (Access Control)

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate authorization and GRC solutions seamlessly into SAP landscapes.

Manage SAP Security resources effectively to ensure timely delivery of deliverables

Conduct regular project status meetings and communicate progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders.

Stay updated on the latest SAP authorization and GRC trends, tools, and best practices to continuously improve processes.

The ideal candidate will have experience with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Authorizations, GRC & Fiori.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

SAP GRC

Fiori

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

