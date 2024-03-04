Senior Business Analyst

Mar 4, 2024

??Join Our Team as a Senior Business Analyst with SAFe Certification!??

Are you a seasoned Business Analyst with a passion for driving organizational success through strategic analysis and innovative solutions? We are actively seeking a highly skilled and certified Senior Business Analyst with a strong background in banking, SAFe Certification, IIBA endorsement, and proficiency in Agile concepts. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a significant impact, this opportunity is for you!

Responsibilities

  • Conduct iterative and adaptive planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate the BA efforts on large/complex enterprise initiatives.
  • Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders.
  • Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify model requirements and designs.
  • Conduct Requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements a design information from inception to retirement.
  • Conduct strategy analysis to define the future and transition states needed to address the business need, the work required to define that need and the scope of the solution.
  • Conduct Solution Evaluation to assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution and eliminate barriers/constraints that prevent the full realization of the value.
  • Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on
  • Organisation’s delivery approach as per the BA methods, frameworks, standards, tools, techniques, competencies, and techniques.
  • Analyse and document requirements based on changes to users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints, environments, and non-functional requirements.
  • Understand the portfolio’s strategic themes, product roadmap, vision, KPIs and metrics, and align requirements accordingly.
  • Understand all elements of the program and team backlog and align requirements accordingly.
  • Explore and articulate the opportunity/problem to be solved and identify stakeholder wants and needs and participate in defining the proposed solution.
  • Use visual diagrams and collaborative games to model scope, interfaces, story context, data flows, processes, retrospectives, and dependencies across projects.
  • Decompose and document epics, features, themes, hypothesis statements, Pl objectives and user stories by identifying gaps, missing stories and acceptance criteria, scenario development and all requirement categories.
  • Own decomposition of portfolio epics, features, elicitation, analysis, story writing and acceptance criteria writing throughout the requirements value chain.
  • Collaborate/co-create process and capability alignment by pairing with the PE and Business Architect.
  • Support the team in working on impediments and spikes and enabler epics, enabler stories, and synthesise the data to articulate requirements.
  • Work with development/QA to identify test cases/scenarios, conduct user acceptance testing and train the trainer/user and support change management commercialisation.
  • Conduct/participate in Backlog Refinement, prioritization, WSJF, and increment planning and drive DevOps and Built-in quality principles.
  • Analyse/document data requirements and model data flows through all seven product dimensions on a solution/program level by pairing with BDMs.
  • Foster stakeholder relationships and engagement for discovery and delivery, backlog refinement, dependencies and enterprise delivery up to senior level.
  • Conduct system demos and contribute to I&A and offer and implement suggestions for improvement.
  • Actively participate and lead program/squad ceremonies by pairing with Scrum Masters, Agile Coaches, Product and BITE Owners.
  • Drive minimum viable thinking, continuous deployment and integration.
  • Ensure early remediation by reducing waste, rework, identify risks, issues.

Qualifications:

  • Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees.
  • IT qualification, Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA, Safe Certification.
  • IIBA endorsed.
  • 5 – 8 years of BA experience, managing multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, and industry exposure.
  • Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques.
  • Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors.

Technical / professional Knowledge:

  • BA Body Of Knowledge.
  • Business writing skills.
  • Agile Concepts.
  • Data and Business Analysis.
  • Process Engineering Skills.
  • Global business analysis Trend.
  • Business Analysis Descipline, Techniques and Practices.
  • Microsoft Office Product.

Desired Skills:

  • SAFE
  • Agile
  • IIBA
  • Process Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

